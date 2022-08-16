First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNWB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWB opened at $16.52 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $165.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,601 shares of company stock worth $42,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

