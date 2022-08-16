First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives C$14.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

FR stock opened at C$10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3,503.33.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,653,850. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $290,283.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.