FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Insider Buying Activity

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.33. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,118,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,425 shares in the company, valued at $375,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

FIGS Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 159.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 259,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

