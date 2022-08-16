Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 800,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.7 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of FQVTF stock remained flat at $12.53 on Monday. 7,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 1,360 ($16.43) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,843.33.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

