Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. Societe Generale raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,798.89.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.