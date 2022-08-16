FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FDM Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. FDM Group has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $12.50.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

