FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FDM Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. FDM Group has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $12.50.
FDM Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FDM Group (FDDMF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.