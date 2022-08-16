FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 700,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

