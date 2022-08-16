Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.93 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $100.71. 202,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,062. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

