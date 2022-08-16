Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EXR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 566,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,579. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

