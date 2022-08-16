ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $63,022.56 and approximately $75.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.