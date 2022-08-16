Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

Shares of EE traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 25.32. 315,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 18.31 and a 12-month high of 30.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 22.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,005,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

