Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.78

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 30430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
