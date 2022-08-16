Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 841 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,520 shares of company stock worth $14,337,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,631.63 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

