Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 72 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Danaher by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $7,068,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $302.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.