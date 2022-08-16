Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 122.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 33.7% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

