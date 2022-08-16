Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,864 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,895,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $248.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

