Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 4,649 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $190.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.