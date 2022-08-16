Evoke Wealth LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCK opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

