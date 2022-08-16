Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 1,613.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $56,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

