Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

