Evercore ISI Lowers Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $26.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 203,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

