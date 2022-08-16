Evercore ISI Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $75.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. 10,295,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,000. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.