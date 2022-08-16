EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 18.25.
Shares of EverCommerce stock remained flat at 12.66 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.26. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 7.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
