EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 18.25.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock remained flat at 12.66 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.26. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 7.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,791,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,791,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.