Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Up 1.3 %

Everbridge stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 96.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

