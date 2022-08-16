ETHPad Price Up 4.4% This Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $4,434.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPad has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036827 BTC.
ETHPad Coin Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ETHPad Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.