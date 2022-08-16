Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Capitalization Hits $4.61 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $53,952.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

