Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4,998.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Essential Utilities worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 3,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

