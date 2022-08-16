ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 89,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 894,363 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Stock Up 5.9 %

About ESS Tech

The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

