ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.
ESAB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. 10,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $58.08.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
