EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 7.1% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 64,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,190,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

