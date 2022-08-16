EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $393,631.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
