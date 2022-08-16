EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY remained flat at $46.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.