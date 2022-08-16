EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $3,300,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 223,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Shares of HD stock traded up $15.23 on Tuesday, hitting $329.84. 221,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,152. The company has a market capitalization of $339.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $308.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

