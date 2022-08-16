EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after acquiring an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,554. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

