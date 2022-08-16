EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,386 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,005,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,508,000 after purchasing an additional 887,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,767. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

