EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 3.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

