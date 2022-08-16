Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.87 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.