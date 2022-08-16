Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2,481.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,551 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

