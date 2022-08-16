Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 82,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

