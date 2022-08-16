Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRGV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $185,727,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

