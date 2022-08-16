Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 372,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,289,751 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

