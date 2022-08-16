Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Endurance Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,735. Endurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDNC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Company Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

