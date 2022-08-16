Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,466.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMLAF. TD Securities cut their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527. Empire has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

