Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. 41,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.