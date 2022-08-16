Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

