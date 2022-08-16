Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 3.7%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 13,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

