Ellipsis (EPS) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $135.54 million and $1.89 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken.

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.