Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOCW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,022. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

