Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,607,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EMED stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,492,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,083. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

