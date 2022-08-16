Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electromed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electromed Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

